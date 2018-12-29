Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. 3,585,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

