China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Unicom (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE CHU opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter worth $172,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 19.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,811,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 928,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

