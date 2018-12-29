Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,046 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (SKF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000.

NYSEARCA SKF opened at $24.62 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

