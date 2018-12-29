Citadel Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,551 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco Shipping ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000.

SEA opened at $8.20 on Friday. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Invesco Shipping ETF Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

