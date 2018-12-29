Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF (BATS:QXTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $23.76 on Friday.

Get QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

WARNING: “Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,658 QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF (QXTR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/citadel-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-9658-quantx-risk-managed-multi-asset-total-return-etf-qxtr.html.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF (BATS:QXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantX Risk Managed Multi-Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.