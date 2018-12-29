Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BBAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $614,740,000.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $22.79 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1439 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

