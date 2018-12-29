C&J Energy Services (CJ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 0.73.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick bought 7,030 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14,486.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

