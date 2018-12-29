C&J Energy Services (CJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $23.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.46% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of CJ stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 0.73.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick acquired 7,030 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,598,000 after buying an additional 83,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C&J Energy Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C&J Energy Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in C&J Energy Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in C&J Energy Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

