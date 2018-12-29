C&J Energy Services (CJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of on-shore well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It offers hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, fluids management services and other special well site services. The company operates primarily in United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CJ. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE CJ opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73. C&J Energy Services has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Donald Jeffrey Gawick purchased 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,638.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,387.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in C&J Energy Services by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 103,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500,647 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

