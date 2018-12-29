Clean Harbors (CLH) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE:CLH opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18 and a beta of 1.07. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,799.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $3,441,365. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

