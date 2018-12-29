Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) & CMG Holdings Group (CMGO) Head-To-Head Survey

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33 CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -28.90% N/A -17.07% CMG Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.58, suggesting that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and CMG Holdings Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $2.59 billion 0.73 -$639.71 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $1.07 million 0.84 N/A N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, healthcare and medical, media, restaurant, entertainment, telecommunications, Internet and e-commerce, and food and food product industries. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated approximately 570,000 advertising displays. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks to design and develop individual broadcasting digital media channels to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. The company serves clients across the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.

