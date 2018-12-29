Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 995,660 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 948,247.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 995,660 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,261,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum set a $21.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/clearbridge-investments-llc-buys-995660-shares-of-tower-semiconductor-ltd-tsem.html.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.