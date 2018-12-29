Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.31 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 967,574.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,760 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 42,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 417,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 192,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashish Masih bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,176.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

