Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 458,550 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 1,091,785.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 291,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,911,000 after buying an additional 401,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after buying an additional 174,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 21.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 138,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

