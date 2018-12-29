Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 930,970 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 56,184.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,970 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 105,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $11,066,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $16,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. HSBC set a $33.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

