Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

COKE traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $179.55. 35,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

