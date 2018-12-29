Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $194.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

CVLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Miller sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $87,813.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

