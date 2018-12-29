Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$61.68 and a 52 week high of C$88.25.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$633.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 6.60000040379323 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

