Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $630.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.68.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

