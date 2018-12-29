Colfax (CFX) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 71,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,570,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, October 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $32,547.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock worth $183,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colfax by 166,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Colfax by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

