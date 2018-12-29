Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Receives $99.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $107.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Comerica to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 13,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. 2,103,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

