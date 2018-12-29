Community Health Systems (CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

CYH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 2,160,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,219,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 957,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872,001 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,299,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 832,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

