Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $20.73. 597,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,163. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199,903 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

