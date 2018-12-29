Comparing BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) and Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Fiesta Restaurant Group does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BJ’s Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJ’s Restaurants 2 4 6 0 2.33 Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $64.18, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.88%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiesta Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJ’s Restaurants 5.80% 16.70% 6.97% Fiesta Restaurant Group 0.73% 5.87% 3.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BJ’s Restaurants and Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 1.04 $44.78 million $1.41 35.64 Fiesta Restaurant Group $669.13 million 0.62 -$36.23 million $0.60 25.40

BJ’s Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Fiesta Restaurant Group. Fiesta Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BJ’s Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Fiesta Restaurant Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand. As of December 31, 2017, it had 146 company owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, which include 137 in Florida and 9 in Atlanta, Georgia; 166 company owned Taco Cabana restaurants; and franchised 31 Pollo Tropical restaurants in Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Bahamas, Venezuela, and Florida, as well as 7 franchised Taco Cabana restaurants in New Mexico and Texas. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

