CompuCoin (CPN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

CompuCoin (CURRENCY:CPN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. One CompuCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CompuCoin has a market capitalization of $18,056.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CompuCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CompuCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018076 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000248 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000425 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CompuCoin Coin Profile

CPN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. CompuCoin’s total supply is 19,615,019 coins. CompuCoin’s official Twitter account is @compucoin. The official website for CompuCoin is compucoin.org. The Reddit community for CompuCoin is /r/compucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CompuCoin

CompuCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompuCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompuCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CompuCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

