Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 936 ($12.23) and last traded at GBX 952 ($12.44), with a volume of 142949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 989 ($12.92).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Computacenter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,285 ($16.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

In other news, insider Greg Lock acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($15.26) per share, for a total transaction of £665,760 ($869,933.36). Also, insider Raymond Gray acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,081 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,458 ($25,425.32). Insiders have acquired 60,800 shares of company stock worth $70,929,800 in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/computacenter-ccc-sets-new-12-month-low-at-936-00.html.

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.