Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $91.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.49 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $74.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $357.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.16 million to $357.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $380.81 million, with estimates ranging from $372.53 million to $389.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 million.

CTG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 24,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 106,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 150,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

