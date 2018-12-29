Conduent Inc (CNDT) Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 233.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Conduent by 170.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 673.6% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNDT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

