CONMED (CNMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Barclays set a $78.00 target price on CONMED and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on CONMED from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CONMED has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.60 per share, with a total value of $61,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,555,000 after purchasing an additional 274,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.