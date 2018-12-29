Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS) Stake Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Connecticut Water Service were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 50.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTWS opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $70.30.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $39.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTWS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Connecticut Water Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

