Constellium NV (CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

CSTM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.25. Constellium has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 3.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 96.1% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,711,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 839,164 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Constellium by 23.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

