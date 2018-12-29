Contrasting Cyberark Software (CYBR) & 2U (TWOU)

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Cyberark Software shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyberark Software and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberark Software 8.41% 9.38% 6.60% 2U -11.13% -7.51% -6.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyberark Software and 2U’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberark Software $261.70 million 9.96 $16.01 million $0.73 100.37 2U $286.75 million 9.67 -$29.42 million ($0.54) -89.46

Cyberark Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyberark Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyberark Software and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberark Software 0 3 14 0 2.82 2U 0 2 9 0 2.82

Cyberark Software currently has a consensus target price of $80.89, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. 2U has a consensus target price of $83.09, indicating a potential upside of 72.00%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Cyberark Software.

Volatility and Risk

Cyberark Software has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats 2U on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

