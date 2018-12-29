Contrasting Manning and Napier (MN) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Focus Financial Partners and Manning and Napier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25 Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.99%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Manning and Napier.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Manning and Napier pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Manning and Napier shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Manning and Napier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Manning and Napier’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $662.88 million 2.52 -$48.35 million N/A N/A Manning and Napier $201.53 million 0.14 $3.58 million $0.40 4.58

Manning and Napier has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Manning and Napier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.64% -4.59% 0.94% Manning and Napier 0.73% 12.17% 8.56%

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

