Contrasting Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) and Recon Technology (RCON)

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Recon Technology alerts:

This table compares Recon Technology and Natural Gas Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology -52.50% -41.66% -27.09% Natural Gas Services Group 29.40% 0.41% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recon Technology and Natural Gas Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Recon Technology presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.60%. Natural Gas Services Group has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.47%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Recon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Recon Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recon Technology and Natural Gas Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology $12.80 million 0.65 -$6.65 million N/A N/A Natural Gas Services Group $67.69 million 2.99 $19.85 million $0.11 140.18

Natural Gas Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Recon Technology.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Recon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.