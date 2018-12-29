Contrasting Popular (BPOP) & Commercial National Financial (CNAF)

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Popular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Popular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Popular pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Popular has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 16.32% 8.13% 0.90% Commercial National Financial 35.91% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Commercial National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.15 billion 2.20 $107.68 million $2.68 17.55 Commercial National Financial $19.02 million 3.17 $6.87 million N/A N/A

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Popular and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 1 6 0 2.86 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Popular currently has a consensus price target of $54.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Popular beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and occupied approximately 67 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access/debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit\payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

