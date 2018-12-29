Contrasting Quarterhill (QTRH) and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (ICTPU)

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units pays an annual dividend of $100.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million 0.84 $10.22 million $0.52 1.83 American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -55.70% -7.97% -6.79% American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc. operates as the managing general partner of the partnership. American Restaurant Partners was founded in 1987 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

