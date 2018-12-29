Contrasting True Nature (TNTY) and Iteris (ITI)

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of True Nature shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Iteris shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iteris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for True Nature and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iteris has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 130.03%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

This table compares True Nature and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -21,527.38% Iteris -4.93% -8.76% -5.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares True Nature and Iteris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Iteris $103.73 million 1.23 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -96.00

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iteris.

Risk and Volatility

True Nature has a beta of 5.39, indicating that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

True Nature Company Profile

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

