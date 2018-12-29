ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Receives GBX 199.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.18 ($2.60).

Several equities analysts have commented on CTEC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £97,500 ($127,401.02).

LON:CTEC traded up GBX 4.85 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 137.95 ($1.80). 5,133,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 349.10 ($4.56).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

