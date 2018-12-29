COPYTRACK (CPY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $43.00

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One COPYTRACK token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. COPYTRACK has a total market cap of $939,238.00 and $43.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.02322525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00152480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00199697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026116 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026119 BTC.

COPYTRACK Profile

COPYTRACK’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,167,405 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COPYTRACK is steemit.com/@copytrackhq.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COPYTRACK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

