CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. CPChain has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $11,465.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, CPChain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.02100349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005257 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00001670 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.