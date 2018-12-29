Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 45.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 32,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 528.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,555,000 after acquiring an additional 274,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at about $5,230,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 762.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD opened at $62.71 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CONMED and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

