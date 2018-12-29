Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,071 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apptio were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Apptio by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apptio by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apptio by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apptio alerts:

NASDAQ:APTI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.86. Apptio Inc has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Apptio’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

APTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 2,500 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter S. Klein sold 8,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $302,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,647 shares of company stock worth $2,004,514. 24.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,071 Shares of Apptio Inc (APTI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/credit-suisse-ag-sells-18071-shares-of-apptio-inc-apti.html.

Apptio Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.