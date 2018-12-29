Credit Suisse AG Takes $1.76 Million Position in Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,742,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $97,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,053 shares of company stock worth $5,790,479 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $39.80 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -128.39.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

