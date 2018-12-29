Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) Short Interest Down 52.9% in December

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,568 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 86,157 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,720 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.78 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,541,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,946,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

