Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 3,030 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,007.86 ($39.30).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,328 ($30.42) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

