Critical Analysis: Coty (COTY) versus HYPERA S A/S (HYPMY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Coty alerts:

This table compares Coty and HYPERA S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $9.40 billion 0.52 -$168.80 million $0.69 9.41 HYPERA S A/S $538.51 million 9.28 $302.21 million N/A N/A

HYPERA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Risk and Volatility

Coty has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HYPERA S A/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and HYPERA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -1.75% 5.72% 2.25% HYPERA S A/S 31.62% 13.69% 10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coty and HYPERA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 2 8 5 0 2.20 HYPERA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus price target of $12.77, indicating a potential upside of 96.81%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than HYPERA S A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HYPERA S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. HYPERA S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Coty pays out 72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Coty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HYPERA S A/S beats Coty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, mass fragrance, and mass skin care and body care products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers. It provides its products under the Bourjois, Max Factor, Rimmel, Wella, Adidas, Guess, Beckham, Beyonce, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bruno Banani, Clairol, CoverGirl, Enrique, Jovan, Nautica, Mexx, Monange, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, Stetson, Younique, and 007 James Bond brands. The Professional Beauty segment offers hair and nail care products to nail and hair salons, nail and hair professionals, and professional stores under the Wella Professionals, System Professional, OPI, ghd, Clairol Professional, Kadus Professional, Londa Professional, Nioxin, Sassoon Professional, and Sebastian brands. The company also sells its products to third-party distributors, as well as through direct-to-consumer, third party-operated, and own branded Websites. It sells its products to approximately 130 countries. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands. It also provides similars and generics under the Neo Química brand; dermocosmetics under the Lanidrant, Agecare, Dersab, Epidac, Epidrat, Episol, Hidramamy, Creme rejuvenecedor, Blancy, and Pielus brands; and food supplements and sweeteners. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.