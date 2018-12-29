Critical Analysis: Genie Energy (GNE) and CMS Energy (CMS)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Genie Energy and CMS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CMS Energy 0 8 6 0 2.43

CMS Energy has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given CMS Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMS Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of CMS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of CMS Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CMS Energy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and CMS Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.62 -$6.99 million N/A N/A CMS Energy $6.58 billion 2.12 $460.00 million $2.17 22.75

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and CMS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% CMS Energy 8.00% 14.88% 2.97%

Summary

CMS Energy beats Genie Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources. This segment's transmission and distribution system includes 214 miles of transmission overhead lines; 188 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,431 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 56,098 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 10,665 miles of underground distribution lines; and substations. The Gas Utility segment is involved in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. This segment's gas transmission, storage, and distribution system comprises 1,672 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,194 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment engages in the independent power production and marketing activities; and development of renewable generation. This segment owns interests in independent power plants totaling 1,203 megawatts. The company also operates an industrial bank providing unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. It serves 1.8 million electric customers and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. CMS Energy Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

