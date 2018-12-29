Critical Analysis: Opus Bank (OPB) versus MFC Bancorp (MFCB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFC Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Opus Bank and MFC Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 MFC Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank currently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than MFC Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Opus Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opus Bank and MFC Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $308.32 million 2.17 $46.89 million $1.49 13.08 MFC Bancorp $211.30 million 0.26 -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MFC Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and MFC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 13.28% 4.80% 0.65% MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opus Bank beats MFC Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; financial and advisory services; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of March 5, 2018, it operated 50 banking offices, including 31 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MFC Bancorp Company Profile

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

