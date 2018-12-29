Critical Contrast: Gamco Investors (GBL) & Capital Financial (CPFH)

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gamco Investors and Capital Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 29.89% -223.65% 100.28% Capital Financial 0.74% 20.10% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 253.74, indicating that its share price is 25,274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamco Investors and Capital Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 1.38 $77.80 million N/A N/A Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Gamco Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gamco Investors beats Capital Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

About Capital Financial

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

