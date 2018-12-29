Critical Contrast: HealthStream (HSTM) and HUYA (HUYA)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 14.23% 4.00% 2.90% HUYA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthStream and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $247.66 million 3.13 $10.00 million $0.27 88.89 HUYA $335.80 million 9.29 -$12.44 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 4 1 0 2.20 HUYA 1 2 5 0 2.50

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $30.76, indicating a potential upside of 98.84%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats HUYA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing and MSOW, which are comprehensive platforms that manage medical staff credentialing and privileging processes for hospitals; EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups; and EchoAccess, an enterprise class platform to support hospital call centers with physician referral, call triage, provider directories, class enrollment, and discharge planning functionalities. Further, it provides Verity, a SaaS-based credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. The company provides its solutions to private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

